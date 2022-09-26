Bandits kill 3, kidnap 22, snatch bikes in Kaduna

Bandits atracked farmers in different communities in Birnin-Gwari LGA of Kaduna State, killing 3.

The hoodlums also kidnapped 22 locals and snatched their motorcycles.

Ishaq Usman Kasai, Chairman of Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU) told journalists on Monday that on Saturday 24th September, 2022 around 7:30pm, the a bandits invaded Hayin Gada of Damari Community in Kazage Ward, killed 2 locals namely; Sanusi Zubairu and Kabiru Zubairu.

He said the bandits kidnapped 12 persons and looted shops in the same community during the attack.

“On same Saturday, another group of bandits killed 1 and kidnapped 6 persons at FARM CENTER near Birnin-Gwari/Kaduna Road. The bandits also kidnapped 4 others at Dajin JANGALI and seized 3 motorcycles (Bajaj Model) from farmers at Kamfanin Doka area.”

“BEPU observes with serious concern the way the armed bandits continue to invade various communities and loot goods at shops unchallenged.”

“The Union will never relent in it’s continuous call on relevant authorities to intensify effort towards combating terrorist activities in Birnin-Gwari LGA especially at this early crop harvesting period,” he said.