Bandits kill police inspector, abduct several passengers in Katsina

Emerging reports suggest that a Police Inspector identified as Idris Musa has been killed by bandits at Makera quarters, Kwakware Community along Katsina-Jibia Road.

An eyewitness (name withheld) told newsmen that the gunmen arrived the community on Monday at about 7:00 am shooting sporadically while chasing a bus conveying some passengers.

According to the source, the efforts made by the deceased Police Inspector to repel the terror group proved abortive, even as they returned fire on the police, leading to the death of the officer.

After shooting him dead, the bandits are said to have burnt the Inspector’s vehicle after which they abducted an unspecified number of passengers, whisking them away to a location yet to be determined.

Authorities of the police force in Katsina State are yet to release an official statement on the incident, when reached for comments, police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah said he was at a briefing and will address the press within the hour.