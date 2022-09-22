Bauchi NSCDC charges newly promoted officers to display high level of professionalism in their duties

The Bauchi State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ameh James, has charged the 72 newly promoted officers in the Command to display a high level of professionalism while carrying out their lawful duties.

Newsmen report that four officers were promoted to Chief Superintendent of Corps (CSC), five to Superintendent of Corps (SC), and 15 to Deputy Superintendent of Corps (DSC).

Others include 38 officers to Assistant Superintendent of Corps II, nine to Assistant Superintendent of Corps I and one Deputy Commandant of Corps (DCC).

Speaking during the ceremony in Bauchi, shortly after decorating the newly promoted officers with their new ranks, James, congratulated them for their elevation to the new ranks and advised them to shun all forms of corruption and respect human rights and the rule of law.

The NSCDC Commandant reminded the officers that to whom much is given, much is expected, hence they should work with new zeal in their new office and exhibit a high degree of selfless service, calling on other officers yet to be promoted to emulate them by ensuring that they re-doubled their efforts in the discharge of their duties, rather than being demoralized.

“The Commandant-General of NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, had done enough to elevate the officers to their new ranks and wants them to double their efforts in fulfilling the mandate of the Corps. This event will be memorable and indelible in the minds of the officers that have successfully been promoted”

“However, if you want success, you need to be liberal and humble by being nice and compassionate to your subordinates. Also, you all need to increase your productivity to justify the reason you are being promoted”, he said.

In his goodwill message on behalf of all officers promoted, Mr Daniel Gobum, Deputy Commandant of Corps, said that the promotion was an additional challenge for hard work and efficiency just as he tasked all the officers promoted to buckle up and double their efforts as they have more tasks ahead.