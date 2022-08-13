Bayelsa: Police commence investigation into murder of two by ‘cultists’

The Bayelsa Police Command has commenced investigation into the murder of two persons by suspected cult members in the State.

The incident occured two days ago at the Ogbogoro community in Yenagoa Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the deceased, Tuesday Fati, 30, and Famizibe Clarkson, 25, were allegedly murdered in their homes in the community by the suspected cultists.

Spokesman for the command Asinim Butswat confirmed the incident.

In a statement on Saturday, Butswat said the command had commenced investigation into the accident to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killings.

He said: “The deceased identified as one Tuesday Fati, aged 30, and one Famizibe Clarkson, 25, were murdered inside their apartment at Ogbogboro community, Yenagoa on August 12, 2022, at about 0330 hours.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the victims were killed in what appears to be suspected cult activities. The corpses were evacuated and deposited at mortuary of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, for autopsy.”