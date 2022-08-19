Bayelsa: Police rescue four boat passengers in pirates’ attack

Police in Bayelsa State yesterday said operatives of its Marine Department foiled an attack on a passenger boat and rescued four passengers on board on the Nembe-Brass waterways.

The command, in a statement by its spokesman, Asinim Butswat, said the incident occurred on Wednesday while marine police operatives were on patrol of the Nembe-Brass waterways.

Butswat said: “operatives of the Marine Department of the Bayelsa State Police Command, while on patrol along the Nembe-Brass waterways came under attack by pirates who were robbing passengers and attempting to kidnap some of them on a speedboat named Tari Marine 2.

“The operatives repelled the attack and rescued the passengers.

“The pirates escaped, abandoning their speedboat, with one military camouflage, one bulletproof jacket and one cutlass.”