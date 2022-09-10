Bayelsa seals collapsed church building, orders probe

Officials of the Bayelsa State Physical Planning and Development Board (BSPPDB) led by Mr Gideon Ekeuwei have sealed off a collapsed building on Ebis Mechanic Road in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The building, reportedly owned by the Assemblies of God Church, collapsed over a month ago but was allegedly hidden from the relevant authorities.

It was, however, noticed by officials of the Board who were on routine patrol on Monday.

It was gathered that some worshippers reportedly escaped death by a whisker during the building collapse.

The leadership of the church was said to have relocated but planned to rebuild the church later.

The Head of the Public Relations Unit, BSPPDB, Mr Stanley Gbalipre Imgbi, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday.

The statement said investigation into the circumstances that led to the collapse of the said building had commenced.

It reiterated the need for land developers to always engage the Board before carrying out any form of projects development in the state.

The statement said: “The Board will make available the outcome of the investigation and the collapsed Assemblies of God Church building off Ebi’s Mechanic Road has been sealed and under the custody of the Bayelsa State Government.

“The action is in compliance with the provisions of Sections 59 and 62 of the Bayelsa State Physical Planning and Development Law 2015. All individuals or group of individuals are hereby barred from the precinct of the church.

“In line with the provisions of the law establishing the Board, it is compulsory that land developers must first seek approval from the Board before embarking on any form of development.

“It should be noted that the Board has the personnel with the requisite technical know-how in building construction. It is therefore disheartening for land developers to always engage quacks to carry out their development.”