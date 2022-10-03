Beninois woman stabs Nigerian national to death

A Beninois woman, Elizabeth Waimo Kanddonu, 23 has been accused of stabbing a Nigerian friend, Olamide Gbemisola Matthew, 24 to death during a fight in Lagos.

She was said to have stabbed Olamide to death with a knife at Takwa-Bay area of Lagos and escaped.

The Operatives of the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Panti, Yaba of the Lagos State Police Command, Lagos, have arrested Kanddonu.

Following the incident, the family of the victim petitioned the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP in charge of SCID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos, DCP Adegoke Fayoade who gave a marching order to his Homicide crack detectives led by SP Ibrahim Yusuf to fish out the fleeing woman anywhere she might be hiding.

Following the directives, the Police team swung into action and stormed Takwa-Bay and after an all day intensive intelligence gathering and tracking, arrested the suspect at a hideout.

The suspect, who claimed to be a hair stylist at Takwa-Bay from Benin Republic, Cotonou was charged before the Yaba Magistrate’s Court, Lagos on a one count charge of unlawfully killing Olamide by stabbing her to death with a knife.

Police Counsel, Magaji Haruna told the Court that the defendant committed the offence on 30 June, 2022 at Takwa-Bay, Lagos Island, Lagos.

Haruna informed the court that the defendant claimed she seized a knife from the victim and allegedly used it to stab her during a fight.

Haruna said the offence, the defendant committed was çontrary to section 222 and punishable under session 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Plea of the defendant was, however, not taken as the lower court has no Jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

The Presiding Magistrate, O.Y Adefope ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Facility pending the advice from the Department of Public Prosecution, DPP of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice on the matter.

Adefope adjourned the case pending the DPP’s advice.