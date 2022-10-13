Benue housewife held for ‘stealing of twin babies’

A 49-year-old housewife, Mrs Augustina Ikyor, has been apprehended in Makurdi by operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, for allegedly stealing two-month-old twins.

The Makurdi Zonal Commander of the agency, Mrs Gloria Ba, who made this known, yesterday, said her office acted on a distress message from the mother of the babies, who, Tuesday, raised the alarm, alleging that the suspect tricked her and took away her twin babies to an unknown destination.

According to Bai, “she stated that the woman had previously demanded she sold off her twin babies since she had been thrown out of where she was staying. Although she rejected the offer under the guise of assisting her, the woman took the twins from her to an unknown destination.

“A tactical team of operatives from the command were immediately detailed to handle the matter and in a swift sting operation, one Mrs Augustina Ikyor, 49 years old, was arrested and the twin babies (a boy and girl) were rescued. The mother and babies are currently in safe custody.

“Detailed investigation is ongoing to ascertain the level of involvement and unravel other accomplices.”