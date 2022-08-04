Benue: Police officer accused of ‘defiling’ mentally unstable girl

A Police officer, John Agbo, has allegedly raped a mentally unstable girl (name withheld) in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The suspect was said to have taken the girl 14 years old to custody on the 11th of July 2022 without the knowledge of the family or any other person from about 10am till about 3pm.

The incident was confirmed by a humanitarian in the Benue State Ukan Kurugh, he stated the accused during the time had repeatedly had carnal knowledge of the Girl after which he used a razor blade to shave her pubic hair.

The officer also was said to have made an attempt to pay monetary compensation with the help of the DPO and IPO after confessing to having raped the teenage girl.

The matter which he said has been reported to the DPO of Uglegi Police station has since not gotten adequate attention according to him.

In an attempt to contact the PPRO Benue State Command Sewuese Anene on phone to comment on the incident all failed as her lines were not Connecting.