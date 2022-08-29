Catholic Relief Services to distribute two million insecticide treated nets in Taraba

The Catholic Relief Services (CRS), in collaboration with the federal and state government with support from the Global Fund has commenced the process for the distribution of over Two Million Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs) in Taraba in a bid to check malaria prevalence in the state.

The 2022 campaign manager for the CRS Orezi Adhekoyibo disclosed this on Monday at a media parley in Jalingo as part of preparation to kickstart the distribution.

She noted that ITNs distribution campaign is one of the strategies to deliver nets to the entire population with the goal to scale up coverage and utilization of ITNs as a strategy to control malaria.

Adhekoyibo said that the media is expected to enlighten the people so that they will actually use the nets and be able to report when the nets are sold in the market since they are not meant to be sold.

The National Coordinator – National Malaria Elimination Program, Dr. Perpetual Uhomoibhi, disclosed that Nigeria contributes the highest volume of global malaria burden.

Uhomoibhi said that “the COVID-19 pandemic threatened the implementation of some health intervention and has the potential to overburden health system in Nigeria. This can lead to the possibility of loosing gains achieved in the fight against malaria in the country.

“Nigeria accounts for 27% malaria cases and 32% of malaria related deaths globally. Nigeria accounts for one out of every five deaths from malaria globally. Nigeria accounts for 110 million clinically diagnosed cases per year”.

She regretted that Malaria is under reported despite been a leading health challenge. “As advocates for the voiceless, the media can give a voice to the people to express their concern so that policy makers are better informed in their decision making.

“This parley is aimed at providing opportunities for practicing journalist to gain insights into insecticide treated nets campaign especially in Taraba and get journalist to be more actively involved in the campaign at all levels”.

The parley draws journalist from various media segments in the state and featured presentations on an overview malaria situation in the country, frequently asked questions, the role of the media in the campaign and the of support gaps required of the state and local governments in facilitating Efficient distribution.