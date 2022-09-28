Four children die in Port Harcourt fire incident

Four children have been burnt to death in Choba community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State in a fire incident.

The said incident happened at Rumuchakara village in Choba in the early morning of yesterday, according to a source.

The source, who gave his same as Mr. Innocent, said the four children were sleeping when fire gutted their room.

Innocent said three of the children were of the same parents, noting that the fourth had come to visit the family some days ago before the incident.

He said the children, who were of primary school age had used candles to do their assignments but slept off without putting out the burning candle.

Innocent alleged that the fire was from the candle, noting that before the parents of the kids got a hint of the fire from their own room, the smoke had already taken over the entire building.

He said: “There was a fire incident at Rumuchakara area of Choba. Four children were burnt to death. Three died in the room, while the fourth one died at the hospital where he was rushed to.

“It is really a painful experience. The children used candles to read and do their homework. They forgot to put off the candle. The fire came from there.

“They were in the same house with their parents, but it is a two-bedroom apartment. Their parents were in their room. Before they realised, the fire had taken over the building.”