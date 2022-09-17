Tragedy struck in Kano Friday night when a Chinese national identified as Mr Geng was alleged to have slaughtered his ex-lover, Ummukulsum Buhari, at Kuntau residence, Janbullo general area of Kano metropolis.

Mrs Buhari, a graduate of Agriculture Science from Kampala University, Uganda, is currently on one-year compulsory service of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Sokoto.

An eyewitness told newsmen that Mr Geng had a sizzling relationship with the young lady for two years before she settled for another man within the city.

Newsmen learnt that Buhari’s marriage never lasted, and was said to have returned to her family house to continue her normal life.

The account explained that Geng, who felt jilted by Buhari, never let go until last night when he allegedly scaled the perimeter fence, sneaked into her room and murdered her in a cold blood.

Newsmen further learnt that family members and well-wishers who had responded to save her life took her to the nearby health facility where she reportedly gave up the ghost.

Geng was subsequently arrested by a mob who were set to deliver jungle justice when a combined team of the Police and the Immigration official arrived to restore normalcy.

Though the Kano State Police Command are keeping sealed lips over the unfortunate incident, security sources in the city confirmed that Geng has been taken into custody.