Cleric arrested for ‘defiling,’ ‘impregnating’ 12-year-old

A 48-year old Pastor of The Light House Gospel Church Oluwo, Owode Egba in Obafemi Owode local government area of Ogun State, Pastor Michael Abiodun, has been arrested by Police detectives for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 12-year old member of his church

It was learnt that the victim’s mother joined the church as a result of perceived spiritual problems, which she claimed led to the death of two of her daughters.

She joined the church to seek deliverance and avert further loss of children.

The Pastor, who is a father of three, it was further learnt, asked the victim’s mother to send her daughter over to him for special prayers but he reportedly took the girl into a room within the church and raped her, leading to pregnancy.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told newsmen that the Divisional Police Officer, Owode Egba division, Olasunkanmi Popoola, detailed detectives to the scene and arrested the pastor.

Oyeyemi, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said the pastor confessed to committing the crime during interrogation but blamed it on the devil.

He also admitted being one that deflowered the girl, a Junior Secondary School 2 student, according to the police spokesperson.

“The mother of the victim explained to the police that since her daughter has not been menstruating before, it was difficult for her to know that she was pregnant until seven months after.

“The victim, who was delivered of a baby three months ago informed the police that she was threatened by the Pastor of a dire consequences if she informed anybody about what happened between them, and that was the reason she didn’t inform her mother,” Oyeyemi said.

The suspect will be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and prosecution.