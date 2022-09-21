Cleric: Arrested Osun herbalist dealing with pastor, alfa

Secretary of the Association of Imam and Khatib in Osun State, Sheikh Abdullahi Olohunlomerue, has called for a diligent investigation into the activities of one Ismail Adewuyi caught at Muslim Cemetery, Ede last Saturday with the head and intestines of a corpse.

Addressing newsmen on the incident on Wednesday in Ede, Olohunlomerue, also said Adewuyi after his arrest, confessed to the police that he was selling human parts to one Pastor Femi and an Islamic cleric, named Kabiru.

Newsmen had reported that Adewuyi was caught with the head of a female corpse and intestines on Saturday by a member of Nigeria Hunter and Forest Security Service at Muslim Cemetery, who later handed him over to the police.

Olohunlomerue, who decried activities of those harvesting body parts of the corpses at the cemetery, lamented that Adewuyi was even part of the team that buried the corpse of the woman last Friday, only for him to return to the cemetery on Saturday and cut the head.

He said, “After he (Adewuyi) was arrested, he mentioned one Adbullateef as his accomplice, who ran away when the guards engaged them in a gun duel.

“The woman they beheaded was buried last week Friday in the evening and the suspect was part of those who went to bury her. There was another corpse whom the evil perpetrators cut his two hands and legs and brought out his intestines.

“After the accused got to the Police State Criminal Investigation Department (in Osogbo), he confessed that they were selling corpse parts to one pastor Femi and one Alfa named Kabiru. Both of them are now with the police. We want to appeal to the police to do a thorough investigation and prosecute the evildoers to serve as a warning to others who want to engage in such activities.”