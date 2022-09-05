Cleric expresses concern over security situation in Ekiti

The planter of Christ Apostolic Church, Boanerges Worldwide, Prophet Ade Ologbonyo has expressed concern over insecurity in Ekiti State calling ,on stakeholders to rise to the occasion stop the menace.

Prophet Ologbonyo while speaking at a service marking the end of the 10th edition of the mission’s annual 63-day fasting and prayer programme held in Ise Ekiti, Ekiti State admonished that the people must not trust anyone but God on the myriads of challenges confronting the nation .

According to him , the programme was is a divine instruction from God since in 2012 that prayers be offered ahead of the year ahead and to avert calamity upon Nigeria between July 1 and September 1 of every year.

Ologbonyo disclosed that Nigeria problems are not just internal saying some external forces working against our progress.

“Some people who are taking advantage of the banditry, terrorism and kidnapping want to ensure that there is no end to it because they are making million of naira from it”.

The man of God also expressed disappointed at the alleged poor handling of security in Ekiti State said it is high time government invested in technology.

“Now I am speaking for myself and not CAC. We have an highly intelligent person as governor but I am disappointed because in a small state like Ekiti, kidnapping is still rampant even in his home town.

“Along Isan-Ilejemeje road, people are being kidnapped and killed. I believe so much in the governor and I know he has the capacity to turn things around”.

He advised President Muhammadu Buhari to direct all state governors to use their security rightly by investing on technology to fight insecurity and instruct the National Assembly to work on the recommendations of the last national conference in the country for adoption.

“We need to employ the instrumentality of technology to fighting insecurity. We are just risking the lives of our security agents by sending them to the forest to fighting bandits without necessary technological backups.

“Drones should be procured to track the bandits to know their exact location and the DSS operatives should be on top of their game in terms of intelligence gathering”.

The clergy incoming governor of Ekiti State, Prophet Ologbonyo, told Mr Biodun Oyebanji not to disappoint the people who voted for him in the election.

“I believe he will perform with his experience in academic and government, so he should be the best governor. He should not disappoint those who voted for him and young people looking up to him as role model.

“Much is being expected of him. Things he should be conscious of is the security, welfare of workers and the entire people of the state.

“Once you win election, you are not just a governor of APC, PDP but the governor of the state, so act as such”.

On 2023 Presidential poll,Ologbonyo urged Nigerians to pray hard for the emergence of a competent and God-fearing leader.

He said “the spiritual truth is that among all the presidential candidates, God has not chosen anyone but some body must emerge and we need to pray that God will give us somebody who will stop all these, killings, kidnapping, banditry, terrorism in our land

“No good road, no light, our economy is not working the price of food, goods and services have gone skyrocketed. We should pray for God intervention. I have not seen anybody with right ideology to bring near perfection to the country.

“Let’s pray for God’s will, He can use anybody even the feeble, we should not put our trust in man who can fail and disappoint. We should keep praying for peace and the will of God to prevail over Nigeria in the election”.

Ologbonyo, however, said Nigeria can still stand against all odds if power is decentralized and the constitution rejigged.

“Let Nigerians themselves work out the constitution that can work for them. Those agitating are doing so because the system is not working for them.

“When power is decentralized, Nigeria will be one of the best country. The Americans, British and others, know this, because, this is a very large market and the most populous black nation on earth with over 200 million people. There is a proposal that Nigeria will be among the top seven countries in the world. But people want to sell their power generator and so they will not allow our electricity to work”.