Six convicts regain freedom in Katsina

Six convicts serving various jail terms in Katsina State have been granted clemency.

They were freed sequel to a report submitted to Governor Aminu Masari by the Katsina State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy headed by Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Asma’u Mukhtar.

Masari, while signing the report at the Government House, said there was no need to delay the freedom of the lucky convicts.

He said: “In order not to waste time I will sign this today. If somebody is to be freed today, it is better he is freed today than tomorrow.”

The Governor further directed the chairman of the committee to liaise with Chief Judge Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar and his wife, Dr. Hadiza Masari, to also free those with minor offences of fines.

Mukhtar said section 212 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, gives the Governor the power to grant pardon or respite to convicts for offences created by the Laws of Katsina State.

She further noted that such powers were exercised on the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

She said: “We recommended six convicts for a pardon based on various considerations. One of them for example is certified to have developed mental illness. So, we recommended a pardon for him to enable his family to take care of him.

“We also recommended a pardon for a 69-year-old who has spent over 24 years in custody and is paralyzed. There is another one that is 76-year-old, he is sick and spent 25 years in prison.

“There are other two that were sentenced to 24 years and eight months remain for them to conclude their sentence terms. We also recommended remittance of sentence of 11 convicts to various terms: some from death to life, some from 30 years to 25 or 15 years.”

She noted that the council made the recommendations based on health status, age, period of incarceration and gravity of the offences committed by the convicts, rights of the victims vis-a-vis the Governor’s power to exercise his prerogative of mercy.