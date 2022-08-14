Court bans Oro festival curfew in Oyo town

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has prohibited curfew for the annual celebration of Oro festival in Iseyin Local Government Area of the state by adherents of the faith.

Recall that crisis brewed on the Oro festival celebration in 2019, when the adherents and the Oro masquerade followers attacked some people in Iseyin and massacred them.

The attacks were reported the same day to the Police and notified Governor ‘Seyi Makinde on a letter dated October 12, 2018 by the Chambers of A. A. Olowonjaye Esq, while some of the attackers were arrested but later released without arraignment.

While delivering his judgement on suit no HSY/MISC/6/19 instituted by Alfa Yusuf Muyideen (for himself and on behalf of the League of Imams and Alfas, Iseyin (applicant), Justice S.L Akintola held in the terms of settlement of the case that the parties involved should settle the dispute between them on the terms that neither the applicant nor the respondents shall disturb, harass, intimate, attack or do any act calculated to disturb, harass, intimidate or attack either in the exercise of their religious beliefs.