Court dissolves 19-year-old marriage over irreconcilable differences

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, has dissolved a 19-year-old marriage between a businessman, Lukman Abdulaziz and his wife Rashidat, over irreconcilable differences.

The Judge, Malam Muhammad Adamu, dissolved the marriage following Abdulaziz’s prayer for confirmation of his divorce in accordance with the Islamic laws.

Adamu said that in Islam a man has the power to divorce his wife saying that Rashidat told the court that she had observed her “Iddah”.

He said Rashidat was no longer Abdulaziz’s wife and advised them to find time and discuss about the upkeep of their four children.

The judge said that the court would issue a certificate of divorce.

Earlier, Abdulaziz told the court that he has not been able to resolve issues with his wife and had divorce her, praying the court for confirmation.

“She does not observe her daily prayers and does not like my family members. I asked her to follow me to the village so that we can resolve issues on why she dislikes my mother and she refused.

“I pronounced divorce to her on June 6 and she has observed her iddah. I am no longer interested in the marriage and have informed her parents,” he said.

Rashidat in response told the court that Abdulaziz told her on Aug. 27, that he had not been making love to her for the past three months because he wanted a divorce.

”He said he would fend for our four children but wanted me to leave his house because he wanted to sell it.

“I told him the house belongs to my children because I built the house with him, it is not his house,” she said.