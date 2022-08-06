Court fixes date to rule on ‘breach of contract’ against bank

An Ikeja Special Offences Court has fixed August 17 for a hearing of a N407.8 million suit filed by three businessmen against a first-generation bank for alleged breach of contract.

The presiding judge Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo fixed the date after hearing a Motion Ex-Parte brought by the claimants through their counsel, Chief Fassy Yusuf in the suit marked ID/ADR/2238/2022.

The claimants in the suit before Justice Taiwo are Messrs Adedoyin Olasunkanmi, Adewoye Joshua and Onadeko Olusesan trading under the name Adedoyin Dare Enterprises, Yinkus Omo Ade Ventures and Onas T. Olusesan Nigeria Enterprises respectively.

During proceedings in the matter, Chief Yusuf prayed the court for an order mandating an urgent hearing of all issues raised in their originating process and accompanying processes filed on behalf of the claimants against the defendants during the judicial vacation.

He also prayed for an order mandating both the defendants to file subsequent pleadings, applications/motions expeditiously to facilitate swift determination of the suit during the vacation and for any other order as may deem fit by the court.

Justice Taiwo granted the claimant’s request for an accelerated hearing and fixed August 17 for hearing.

In a 14-paragraph affidavit deposed to in support of the motion ex-parte, Adetokunbo Joshua averred that the contention between the parties brought about by a botched sale, and despicable actions of the defendant is causing the applicants anguish, critical medical illness, psychological and emotional distress, financial distress, family disruption and dislocation and social ostracism making it desirable that the matter be disposed of expeditiously.

He averred that the claimants can neither stay at their homes nor stay in their offices as their creditors and financial contributors are threatening them and demanding for a refund of their money and contributions.

They stated that except the matter is heard swiftly, their business, personal and social integrity that are now in dire jeopardy would be completely extinguished and that the process was filed to facilitate accelerated hearing.

In their statement of claim, the claimants are seeking from the court an order mandating the defendant to refund the sum of N117, 750, 000 being payment made by the claimants to the bank as payment for the goods but which the defendant refused to release to the claimants.

“An order mandating the defendant to refund the sum of N22 million being payment the claimants were made to part with the bank’s Receiver/ Manager without meeting the purpose of the payment.

“A declaration that the defendant is indebted to the claimants to the tune of N1.8 million being amount collected from them as miscellaneous payment for the botched and spurious purchase that never existed.

“An order mandating the defendant to refund the sum of N8.7 million being expenses incurred in the botched transaction.”

They prayed the court for an order mandating the defendant to pay the sum of N57.1 million as special damages for the unpleasant medical, social and psychological trauma endured by the claimants as a result of the cruel action of the defendant and another order mandating the defendant to pay the sum of N200 million as general damages and the cost of N10 million as litigation cost, as well as the payment of 20 per cent interest per annum on the total sum awarded from the date of judgement until final payment is made.