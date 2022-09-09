Court orders arrest of two Ondo ‘monarchs’

An Akure Magistrate Court has issued an arrest warrants for two traditional rulers in Igodan Lisa and Irele communities.

The traditional rulers, Oba Ademola Idowu Oloworiyibi, the Olufon of Irele and Adeyemi Akinde, the Olu of Igodan Lisa were said to have been illegally parading themselves as traditional rulers.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu last week ordered the arrest of the traditional rulers for not following laid down procedures as enacted in the Chieftaincy laws of the state

A statement by Kola Adeniyi, media aide to Ondo Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Sir Charles Titiloye, said the court order was made following an application brought before the court by Sir Titiloye.

In the suit, both traditional rulers were alleged to unlawfully assume the Chieftaincy title of Olofun of Irele and Olu of Igodan Lisa contrary to and punishable under section 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ondo state.

They were said to have permitted themselves to be installed as well as parading themselves in royal regalia without the approval of Ondo State Executive Council and in contravention of section 15(1) and (2) of the Chiefs Law of Ondo State.

Trial of the both suspects was stalled because of their absence in court.

Presiding Magistrate, F. A. Aduroja, directed the Commissioner of Police to to arrest and produce both suspects on the next adjourned date.

The case was adjourned to September 19th, 2022.

Last week, Oba Ademola who spoke through his Personal Assistant, Ode Adewale, said the Irele customs does not require writing any letter to the government before picking a king.

He said: “We do not need to follow any process than to consult the oracle and anybody Ifa oracle picks, is who will be installed as the king. We have never done any contrary to our customs.

“There are some petitions written to the government which have been causing problems. Three person who indicated interest wrote petitions to security agencies.

“We did not write any letter. We do it our way. The whole town will consult the Oracle, anybody picked will be crowned. We have done that. There was no obstruction to the process. We have done it and it is done.”