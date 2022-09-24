Court orders forfeiture of Yobe auditor-general’s ‘properties’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has secured the forfeiture of 11 properties acquired by the Yobe State Auditor-General, Yahaya Idris.

In a filed by the commission at the Federal High Court, Damaturu, the commission argued that the properties were acquired through the criminal diversion of public funds.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

The anti-graft commission argued that Mr Idris enriched himself by planting ghost workers into the payroll of local governments in Yobe State and acquiring the properties to launder the money.

The counsel to the EFCC, Mukhtar Ahmed, prayed the court to order the forfeiture of the properties to the federal government. He also told the court that “the suspect is living above his means as a civil servant”.

On Wednesday, the trial judge, Fadima Aminu, granted EFCC’s prayer and issued an order for the temporary forfeiture of the properties.

The judge also ruled that the order of forfeiture be published in any national newspaper, for the respondent or anyone having legal claims to the properties to appear before the court, “to show cause within 14 days why a final order of forfeiture should not be made”.

According to EFCC’s counsel, Mr Ahmed, the forfeited properties are Farsawa Plaza opposite First Bank of Nigeria Limited, along Gashua road, Damaturu, a mega plaza opposite Central Bank of Nigeria complex, situated along Gujba Road, Damaturu.

Others are 20 units of self-contained, four units of single rooms self-contained and two units of rooms and parlour self-contained apartments, situated opposite the Central Bank of Nigeria Complex, along Gujba road, Damaturu.

Other properties listed by the Commission are four units of rooms and parlour self-contained apartment, a fenced plot of land, three bedroom flats and BB shopping complex, all situated opposite the Central Bank of Nigeria complex, along Gujba road, Damaturu.

The rest are properties situated at plot C300 at 440 Housing Estate, Gujba Road and BB Lounge, beside Nishadi Kilishi, along Maiduguri road, Damaturu, Yobe State, the EFCC said.