Court remands alleged ammunition smuggler

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Wednesday remanded an alleged firearms smuggler, Buraimo Taofeek Olaoluwa, in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) till August 18, when his bail application will be determined.

Justice Akintayo Aluko made the order, following Olaoluwa’s plea of “not guilty” to a one-count charge, brought against him by the Nigerian Customs Services (NCS).

The NCS alleged that Olaoluwa, of 2, Fisayo Street, Asherifa, lle-Ife, Osun State, smuggled into the country, high calibre and sophisticated firearms and ammunition.

He was alleged to have committed the offence on March 18, 2022 around 3:45am.

Some of the weapons include five Tavour 21 556mm Israeli rifles, one sword, seven pieces of OCK pistols, five M191 pistols developed by the United States Army, 28 pieces of guns manufactured by Colt Defence (USA), 50 pieces of rifle slings, 40 pieces of gun powder packs, 30 pieces of Rifle Butts and Glasses, 16 packs of silencer and 10 batteries (Small).

Others are 20 pieces of empty shell ammunition, four pistol holders (Common Hastlers), five articulated telescopes, six empty magazines, four Tricol, 20 low visibility carbines, one carton of gun powder, rifle accessories, one machine gun stand (Tripod), one AK rifle design and telescope, One SM 16 23523 rifle and telescope, one Rimington assorted rifle and telescope.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, B. G. Falade, contravened Section 47(1)(2) of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA), 2004.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Following his plea, defence counsel Ayo O. prayed for a short date to enable him file Olaoluwa’s bail application.

Justice Aluko granted his application and adjourned till August 18.

The judge remanded the defendant in the NCoS’ custody, pending determination of the application.