Court remands man for ‘defiling’ minor

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded a 32-year-old man, Sunday Akinola, at the Kirikiri Correctional Center for allegedly defiling a minor by inserting his fingers in her private part.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. Osunsanmi refused to listen to the defendant’s plea and ordered that he be remanded until Sept. 21 for Director of Public Prosecution’s advice (DPP).

The defendant, a motor cyclist, who resides at 3, Alhaji Ibrahim Street, Igando Road, Ikotun Lagos, is being tried for defilement.

The Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem told the court that the offence was committed on Aug. 18 at No. 8 Ifelodun Street, Igando, Lagos.

Akeem said that the defendant was caught carrying a 3-year-old girl on his lap and inserting his fingers in her private part.

Akeem said that the woman, one of his neighbour who caught him, raised an alarmed and he was apprehended when he tried to run away.

The offence according to the prosecutor contravened Section 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.