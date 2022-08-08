Court remands man over ‘assault’ of police officer

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Monday, remanded a 35-year-old man, Joshua Odesola, over alleged assault of a police officer.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 8, around 09:00 a.m. at Our Lady Junction, Modakeke in Ife East Area Office.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant assaulted one Insp. Akinbo Ayodele attached to Zone X1, Osogbo, with fist blow on his face.

He added that the offence contravened Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of assault.

The Defense Counsel, Mariam Lai-Ibrahim, applied for the bail of the defendant in most Liberal terms, pledging that her client would not jump bail, but would provide responsible sureties.

Magistrate A. O. Famuyide did not grant bail to the defendant, but asked the defense counsel to come by way of written application.

Famuyide therefore ordered for the remand of the defendant in Ile-Ife Correctional Facility Custody pending the consideration of his bail.

The case was adjourned until August 15, for mention.