Court remands motorcyclist for ‘raping’ mentally ill woman

A 42 year old Okada operator, Gboyega Awoyinka, has been ordered to be remanded in prison, by an Ore Chief Magistrate Court, for allegedly raping a 39-year-old, mentally deranged married woman, inside a cocoa farm, at Kajola-Ojurin, in Ore, Ondo State. Awoyinka, was charged to court on a one count charge of rape by the the Ondo state police command

The police Prosecutor, Inspector Jimmy Amuda, informed the court that the defendant, also a farmer, committed the offence, on August 25, 2022, at a Cocoa farm at Kajola-Ojurin in Ore, Ondo State. Amuda said that the defendant had carnal knowledge of one Rhoda Adeboye, a married but mentally deranged in the farm at Kajola Ojurin in Odigbo council area of the state.

The charge read in part, “That you, Gboyega Awoyinka on August 25, 2022, at Cocoa farm at Kajola-Ojurin via Ore in the Ore Magisterial district did unlawfully have carnal knowledge of one Rhoda Adeboye. According to the charges, the offences contravene Sections 357, 358 of the Criminal Code Cap. 37 Volume 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006. However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The police prosecutor, therefore, asked the court for permission to send the case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice. The defence counsel, Mr V. A Akinfe did not oppose the prosecutor’s request.

In his ruling, the chief Magistrate, B. A. Ikusika, ordered the remand of the defendant at the Okitipupa Correctional Centre pending the outcome of legal advice from the DPP. Chief Magistrate, lkusika therefore, adjourned the case till September 30, 2022.