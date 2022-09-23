Court remands professor for assaulting police orderly

The Chief Magistrate Court of FCT Zone 6 has remanded Prof. Zainab Duke Abiola and her maid, Rebecca Enechido, at the Suleja Correctional Facility till October 5, 2022.

Prof. Abiola was arrested for causing grievous assault of her police orderly, Inspector Teju Moses.

The Police accused Abiola, a legal practitioner and human rights activist, of attempt to commit culpable homicide and intentional insult to cause a breach of trust.

The court ruled that the suspect be remanded in the Suleja Correctional Facility while the case was adjourned to October 5th for the next hearing.

Prof. Abiola, an Mbaise-born activist, grievously assaulted her orderly in company of some accomplices on Tuesday 20th September, at her residence in Garki, Abuja.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, had earlier directed the express prosecution of the arrested suspects who are currently in Police custody, as the preliminary investigation shows overwhelming evidence of culpability on the part of the Professor and her domestic staff.

The IGP has equally tasked the investigative team to ensure that the fleeing suspect is arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

The IGP condemned the grievous assault of Inspector Moses.