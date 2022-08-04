Court remands two over theft of phones, other items

A Modakeke Magistrates’ Court in Osun, on Thursday, remanded two men, Adura Okanlawon, 22 and Afolabi Timileyin, 21, in a correctional centre over alleged burglary and theft of phones and other items, valued at N305,000.

The Prosecutor, Insp Ona Glory, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on July 3 around 1 a.m. at Adeowo area of Modakeke in Ife-East Local Government area office.

He said that the defendants conspired within themselves to commit felony to wit: burglary and stealing.

The prosecutor further explained that the defendants burgled and entered into the house of one Ajibade Afeez, with intent to commit felony therein.

He said that the defendants stole one OPPO android phone, valued at N89,000; one Tecno Spark handset, worth N65,000 and one Tecno handset, worth N15,000.

Glory stated further that the defendants also carted away an Itel ear-pod, valued at N9,000, a cash sum of N120,000 and a rechargeable clipper, valued at N7,000, all totalling N305,000, property of the complainant.

The offences, according to him, contravene Sections 383, 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

Newsmen report that the defendants pleaded guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy, burglary and stealing.

Magistrate A. K. Oyawale ordered the remand of the defendants in a correctional centre, stating that the remand would serve as deterrent to others.

Oyawale adjourned the case till Aug 15 for the fact of the case.