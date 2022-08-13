Court remands three ‘armed robbers’ in Kwara

Kwara state Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ilorin yesterday remanded three suspected armed robbers in prison custody.

The suspects, Isiaka Sabi, Hassan Bature and Ardo Umaru on June 29th this year allegedly conspired and killed one Jamiu Ibrahim (45) of Idofin Odo-Ashe, Oke-Ero Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that Isiaka Sabi was an employee of the deceased.

Police First Information Report (FIR) stated that the “case was transferred from Oke Ero Divisional Police Headquarters, Ilofa Kwara state to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Ilorin, for discreet investigation on July 7th.”

The FIR added that one Jamiu Abdulrauf of Ita Asalapa Isale Banni Aioore, Ilorin reported the case at the Oke-Ero police station.

The police report reads: “That on the same date at about five unknown gunmen invaded into Asalapa farm settlement via Idofin Odo-Ashe and took his brother one Jamiu Ibrahim ‘m aged 45years out of his room into a guinea corn farm behind his house where he was fired with a gun and abandoned to die in the poo! of his blood.

The concerted effort of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) Oke Ero led

to the arrest of one Isiaka Sabi, Bature Hassan, and Umaru Ardo of different farm settlements in Idofin Odo Ashe who were fingered in the killing of Jamiu Ibrahim.

During a discreet investigation conducted at SCID Ilorin, it was revealed that Sabi Isiaka, who was a labourer working for the deceased invited Hassan Bature and Umaru Ardo of different farm settlements and planned to rob Ibrahim Jamiu on July 26th.

”During the discreet investigation, Sabi Isiaka confessed to having conspired with one Bature Hassan, Umaru Ardo, Janyo Dogo, and Ahiyah (at large) to rob the deceased.”

The police report said that the defendants and the two at large attacked the deceased with guns and cutlasses.

FIR report revealed that the suspects killed Ibrahim Jamiu for refusing to give them money.

At the hearing of the case, Police Prosecutor Thomas Adebayo urged the court to remand the suspects in prison for 21 days pending the outcome of their investigation.

He said: “We are still investigating the case. Efforts are still on towards arresting the remaining suspects at large by the police authorities.

‘’However, we pray the court to remand the defendants in Oke-Kura Correctional Facility.

“Our prayers are in line with Section 299 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Kwara state 2018. We have nine grounds to support our application, supported also by nine paragraphs affidavit dated July 22nd, 2022, and deposed to by Inspector Mohammed Kamaldeen of the state CID, Ilorin, Kwara state.

“The state attorney general is fully aware of the case because the duplicate of the case file had been forwarded to the justice ministry via a letter dated July 22nd, 2022.

“The receipt copy from the letter is evident having formed part of the evidence in this case. We have not in any way infringed on the fundamental human rights of the defendants.”

Counsel to the complainant Shuaib Oniye aligned with the prosecution.

In her ruling Magistrate Mogaji said in line with “the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of the state, I hereby order that the suspect be remanded in Oke-Kura Correctional Facility.”

She then adjourned the case to September 1st, 2022 for mention.