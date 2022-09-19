Metro

Court sentences kidnap kingpin Evans to 21 years imprisonment

September 19, 2022
Layiwola Obafemi

The Ikeja Special Offences Court has sentenced kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, and his co-defendant, Victor Aduba, to 21 years imprisonment for kidnapping one Sylvanus Hafia.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo made this verdict on Monday.

Recall that Evans was accused of conspiring and kidnapping Hafia on June 23, 2014, at Kara Street, Amuwo Odofin in Lagos and were alleged to have captured and detained Hafia and demanded a ransom of $2m.

However, they pleaded not guilty to the four charges.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram
Read Also:  CPPE: N18 billion daily subsidy payment will cripple economy

Related Stories