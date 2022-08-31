Court sentences trader to prison for impersonation

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Jos on Wednesday sentenced a 24-year old trader, Mohammed Musa, to six months in prison for impersonation.

The judge, Tapmwa Gotep who sentenced Musa after he pleaded guilty to the offence, however, gave him an option of N10,000 fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Emmanuel Awe told the court that the case was reported on May 19, by the Department of State Security.

Awe told the court that the convict was found wearing military camouflage knickers, vest, slippers and a jack knife.

The prosecutor said that the offence was punishable under Sections 141(2) of the Plateau Penal Code Law.