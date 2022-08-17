Cross River: Couple remanded in prison for attempted murder of police spokesperson

The couple who allegedly attacked and injured the Cross River State Police Command Spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo, has been remanded at the Afokang Correctional Centre in Calabar for two weeks to allow the investigation of their matter go smoothly.

It was learnt that Mr and Mrs Eyo Nsefik were remanded in the Correctional Center until August 29, 2022 for alleged attempted murder.

His Worship , Mercy Ene led Magistrate Court II sitting in Calabar on Tuesday granted the prayers of the Commissioner of Police through the prosecutor , Ofem Ubi to remand the couple in a bid to stop them from absconding as well as allow smooth investigation of the matter

Ene, who is the deputy chief magistrate of the court, declined plea by counsel of the defendants, Mr Ndiyo Muri, for their bail application.

She said that the couple are to be remanded to enable investigation on the matter continued unhindered.

According to the charge sheet, the couple, Eyo Nsefik, 43 and Miranda Nsefik, 39, were arraigned on two count charge.

They were said to have committed the offence on the 12th day of August, 2022 at Plot 39 Nsefik Eyo Layout, Calabar, within the Calabar Magisterial District.

They were to have conspired among themselves to commit a felony to wit: Attempted Murder. And thereby committed an offence punishable under section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap C16, vol. III laws of Cross River State of Nigeria 2004.

That on the said date and place, that the couple did attacked and attempted to kill one Irene Ugbo ‘f’ by strangulating her on the neck.

The prosecutor went further to say that the act caused her (plaintiff) dislocation on the neck.

It said that with the act, the couple committed is an offence punishable under Section 320 of the Criminal Code, Cap C16, Vol. 3, laws of Cross River State of Nigeria 2004.

After hearing the prosecutor, Ofem Ubi Esq who opposed the bail application, Ene ordered that the couple be remanded at Afokang Correctional centre, Calabar and subsequently adjourned hearing on the matter to August 29.

Recall that, SP Irene Ugbo was allegedly attacked and injured by the couple, leading to the plaintiff being hospitalized because of a security dog inside the compound.