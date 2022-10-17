‘Cultists’ kill rival gang member in Osun

Some suspected cultists attacked and macheted one of their rival cult members, Qadri Agbefawo, to death in the Abaku area of Osogbo, Osun State.
The assailants attacked Agbefawo on Saturday around 2 p.m. with machetes and charms and left him in a pool of his blood.
Sources within the police who requested not to be named because they were not permitted to speak with the media told newsmen that the deceased was also a notorious cult member who had been on the watchlist of the Anti-cultism unit of the state command.
Agbefawo’s killing has created tension in Abaku as residents fear a possible reprisal.
Some residents of the area have vacated their homes to seek refuge in other communities.
Bimbo Dauda, a resident of the area, said they have been living in fear since the attack.
“We cannot sleep with our two eyes closed since on Saturday, some people are telling us that they are still planning another attack,” she said.
“In fact, many people have left their homes to other places. It is because I don’t have anywhere to go, I would have gone too.”
She explained that Agbefawo struggled to escape when the assailants attacked him but they overpowered him.
“They hit him with machetes and some charms before he fell. They macheted him to death,” Mrs Dauda said.
“I don’t know whether he is a cult member or not but I only know him as a thug , though many people said he’s a cultist. His body was left in the pool of blood, nobody can go near the body until the police arrived.”
Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the incident.
Opalola told our reporter via a text message that “it is true. It happened on Saturday.”