Delta: Police kill wanted criminal suspect, arrest two others

August 4, 2022
Doofan Ben-Aondofa
The suspect, Godwin Iboro, was arrested last Wednesday when one of the young men he had brought from Nigeria reported the sudden death of a colleague to the Amasaman police.

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have neutralised a suspected armed robbery identified as Japheth, and arrested two others.

Japheth, who has been on the wanted list of the police, was killed around 10:30p.m. last Tuesday by men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) at 74, Anwai-Illah road, Oshimili South Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP, Bright Edafe, said the suspect was shot during a gun duel and was rushed to the hospital where he died.

He disclosed that a locally fabricated Beretta pistol with two 9mm live ammunition and one Qlink motorcycle with registration number: WKP 270 QW abandoned by the other gang members were recovered at the scene of the incident.

Edafe said two other criminal suspects, Precious Azuka and Isaac Dantala, were arrested in the early hours of last Tuesday at a different spots.

He said: “While Azuka was arrested in a robbery act at Dominion Hotel and Suite in Umunede, Dantala was arrested for snatching a motorcycle on St Desmond Road, Okpanam with a dagger.

“A locally made cut-to-size gun from Azuka and the snatched motorcycle with registration number: UDD 332 DH and a dagger from Dantala were also recovered.”

