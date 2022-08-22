Two die, three injured in Lagos building collapse

Two children died on Sunday night and three men injured after a building collapsed in Lagos.

The incident occurred around 9:40pm at Adeleye Street, Lady Lark in Bariga.

It was gathered that the cause of the incident was the scaffolding of a tank at a two-storey building that collapsed on a nearby bungalow.

The Nation gathered that the scaffolding fell on two rooms on the bungalow where the deceased children and injured adults were.

Confirming the incident, Permanent Secretary (PS) Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said rescuers were deployed to the scene from Onipanu, adding that the I Jared men were taken to nearby hospitals.

“The agency’s response team alongside Lagos State Fire and LASBCA are responders at the incident scene. Operation is ongoing and updates to follow,” he said.