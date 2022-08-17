Ebonyi: Policeman, assailant die as gunmen attack checkpoint

Two persons, a policeman and a suspected hoodlum that attacked a police checkpoint along the G-Hostel junction of the ever-busy Enugu-Abakaliki Express Road, Ebonyi State were reportedly killed on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident, it was gathered, was said to have happened near the popular PRESCO junction in the capital city.

Though details were still sketchy at the time of this report, sources around the area said the gunmen who were three in number operated on a motorcycle.

The hoodlums reportedly opened fire on the Policemen at the checkpoint, killing one instantly.

In the gun duel that ensued the police were said to have shot dead one of the hoodlums as the other two occupants of the motorcycle escaped.

The incident caused panic and tension at the popular junction as traders, shop owners, motorists and passers-by scampered for safety.

Ebonyi Police spokesperson Chris Anyanwu confirmed the incident.

He however said he was yet to get details of what happened.

He stated that the Command has communicated to the Divisional Police Officer(DPO) of the area for details of the attack