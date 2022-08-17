Edo: Abducted female footballers, coach freed

The Coach/Administrator of Itugbe-Usele Sports Academy Ohorhe in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State Mrs Grecious Agbajor and six players abducted on August 12 at Urhonigbe in Orhionmwon LGA of Edo State have regained freedom.

They were freed after payment of ₦5 million ransom.

The husband of the coach, Godwin Agbajor, confirmed the release of his wife and the six players.

Agbajor told The Nation he was shocked and disappointed with the response he got from Edo Police operatives when he visited the headquarters in Benin to officially report the abduction.

He stated rather than getting the needed assistance from the police in Edo, he was advised by an unnamed policeman handling the case to meet the ransom demand of the criminals.

Narrating their ordeals in the den of kidnappers, Mrs. Agbajor, her assistant coach, Beatrice Olugbufu and the goalkeeper of the male team, Benedict Afemike, thanked God for safely delivering them from the kidnappers’ den.

Mrs. Agbajor, who is also the welfare Officer of the National Coaches Association Delta chapter, stated she and the other victims, including a four-year-old Destiny Olugbufu, the son of the assistant coach of the female team, were made to walk for many hours in the forests until they got to the den of the kidnappers.

She disclosed that the criminals demanded her mobile phone, which they used to call her husband while threatening to kill her if he tries to play smart by informing the police.

Agbajor stated the kidnappers initially demanded ₦50 million ransom but after days of negotiation, they agreed to N5 million, which they declared must be paid within 48 hours.

She stated that the female players and their coaches were not tortured but fed with dry garri and dirty water.