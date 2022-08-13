Edo: Kidnappers demand ₦30 million ransom for six abducted female footballers

Six female footballers have been abducted in Uronigbe, a border community between Edo and Delta States, in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State.

They were abducted around 6pm on Friday while they were returning from a football competition at Owa-Alero in Ika Northeast LGA of Delta State.

The kidnappers, according to sources, contacted families of the victims, demanding N5m ransom for each of them.

The victims include Precious Agbajor, Abraham, Nancy and Beatrice among others.

It was learnt that the matter was reported at Uronigbe police station.

Delta Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bright Edafe, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), confirmed the abduction but said it happened in Edo State.

Edafe’s counterpart in Edo state, Chidi Nwabuzor, a Superintendent of Police (SP), stated the area’s Divisional Police Officer (DPO) had not briefed him, making it impossible for him to confirm the abduction.