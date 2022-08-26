Metro

EFCC arrests 10 internet fraud suspects in Abuja

August 26, 2022
Segun Oluwatosin
Operatives of the Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 10 suspected internet fraudsters.

A statement by the Spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspects were arrested in a sting operation at various locations in Kubwa and Gwarimpa areas of Abuja for alleged involvement in cyber-fraud

Among items recovered from them at the point of arrest are mobile phones, laptop computers and three luxury cars- a Mercedes Benz CLA 250, Mercedes Benz GLK 350 and Toyota Venza.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded.

