EFCC arrests 17 ‘internet fraudsters’ in Benin

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 17 suspected internet fraudsters.

They were arrested at their hideout in Benin City, Edo State following actionable intelligence received by the Commisison

The suspects are Arebu Julius, Ebiechuwa Victory Ovie, John Uwague, Edward Asuelimhen, Onyeka Sunday, Omorefe Osazee, Kelvin Emmanuel, Osamuliamen Maxwell, Osrmudiamen Aganjele, Godday Osaretin and Osayande Osariemen. Others are Destiny Enobokhare, Daniel Collins, Collins Edobor, Chukwuemeka Johnson, Omofuma Godpower and Progress Edoagu.

Items recovered from them at the point of arrest include phones and laptops and seven vehicles of different brands.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.