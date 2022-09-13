EFCC arrests 22 ‘internet fraudsters’ in Uyo

Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 22 suspected internet fraudsters within Akwa Ibom State.

They were arrested in a sting operation on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

The all-male suspects, whose ages range between 18 to 24 years, were arrested at their various hideouts in Uyo and Ikot Ekpene areas of the State following verified intelligence regarding their nefarious activities.

A statment by the Spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, listsed the items recovered from the suspects to include, a silver-coloured Toyota Corolla car, various brands of sophisticated mobile phones and laptops.

Uwujaren said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.