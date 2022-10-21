EFCC arrests ‘currency counterfeiters’ in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested two suspected currency counterfeiters in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
According to a statement issued by the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwajeren, the suspects identified as Johnson Olumoyegun and Tanko Abubakar were nabbed on October 6 and 7, 2022 in Kubwa and Area 3 axis of the nation’s capital with fake $270,000 (Two Hundred and Seventy Thousand United States Dollars).
“In addition, Olumoyegun impersonated an officer of the Commission, using a fake EFCC ID card with the name Solomon David. He also carried an ECOWAS Passport with the name, Isa Bello.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Police arrest 20-year-old man for ‘killing’ father in Yobe
- Two killed over land dispute in Niger
- Nigerian man wins N38 million sports betting with N800
- Police arrests six for murder, robbery in Osun
- Police arrest 12 suspects, recover weapons in Zamfara
- Gunmen kidnap Catholic priest in Anambra
- Two rescued as truck plunges into Lagos lagoon
- Police give N56 million to 16 widows, children of slain police officers
- NDLEA arrests nine suspects with illicit drugs in Kaduna
- Gunmen attack Celestial Church in Kogi, kill worshippers
“The two suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded”, the statement added.
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Police arrest 11 suspected cultists in Ogun
- NSCDC: Kidnapped man found unconscious in Jigawa
- 11 die in Bauchi auto crash
- FCID re-arraigns suspected female stolen car receiver, two others
- Fleeing businessman accused of duping customers nabbed in Lagos
- Man arrested for ‘stabbing’ woman to death in Osun
- Man in police net for impregnating 13-year-old daughter
- Student bags six months imprisonment for $9,891 fraud
- Ibadan man remanded for ‘raping’ 70-year-old woman
- NDLEA charges 32-year-old with peddling cocaine, heroin