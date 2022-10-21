EFCC arrests ‘currency counterfeiters’ in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested two suspected currency counterfeiters in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to a statement issued by the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwajeren, the suspects identified as Johnson Olumoyegun and Tanko Abubakar were nabbed on October 6 and 7, 2022 in Kubwa and Area 3 axis of the nation’s capital with fake $270,000 (Two Hundred and Seventy Thousand United States Dollars).

“In addition, Olumoyegun impersonated an officer of the Commission, using a fake EFCC ID card with the name Solomon David. He also carried an ECOWAS Passport with the name, Isa Bello.

“The two suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded”, the statement added.