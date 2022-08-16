EFCC arrests seven ‘internet fraudsters’ in Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, have arrested a syndicate of 7 suspected internet fraudsters.
The suspects, Nnonyelu Favour Chioma, Ajator Henry Sopulu, Ego Andy Seji, Okeke Ikechukwu Jude, Oshioriamite Perfect, Ego Akin and Okeke were arrested on Friday in a sting operation at Tunlapal Estate, Kurudu, Abuja.
A statement by EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said that items recovered from the suspects included mobile phones and computer devices.
Uwujaren said that the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation is concluded..
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested seven suspected internet fraudsters in the Gwagwalada and Lugbe areas of Abuja.
The suspects were identified as Endurance Oziegbe Eraikhuemen, Ugochukwu Teddy Ezenwa, Godsgift Oghenekome Odheyibo, Micheal Ariyo, Lawal Waliyu, Evan Abu and Sunday Mba.
The anti-graft agency said the suspects were arrested based on credible intelligence worked upon by the EFCC.
Items recovered from them are different brands of mobile phones and computer devices.
It added that they will be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation is concluded.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested four suspects in Kubwa and Jahi areas of Abuja over alleged involvement in internet related fraud.
Wilson Uwujaren, spokesperson of the commission, in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, said that the suspects were arrested following credible intelligence received by the commission on their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.
“Items recovered from them include two exotic cars and mobile phones,” he said.
Uwujaren said that the four suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.
Operatives of the Cybercrime and Advance Fee Fraud sections of the Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested seven ”Yahoo Yahoo boys” in two separate raids.
Six of the suspected fraudsters were picked at 5 Arbe Saibra Dantata Estate Kubwa, Abuja, in an operation triggered by intelligence regarding the activities of the suspects.
The suspects arrested are Aifuwa Aisosa, Desmond Imasuen, Usman Malik, Odiesen Ken, Odiase Emmanuel and Aifuwa Henry.
The exhibits, including a pump action gun found with Mbaeri Anselm Chukwuma at David Estate, Abuja.
EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren said the suspects had been under surveillance for weeks.
Some of the items recovered from the suspects include mobile phones, laptop computers, and a Mercedes C350.
In the second raid, the Advanced Fee Fraud section of the Abuja Zonal Office on Thursday, September 26, arrested another cybercrime suspect, Mbaeri Anselm Chukwuma at David Estate, Gwarimpa.
Items recovered from him include a Toyota Rav4, 2 laptops, 2 phones and a Pump Action Rifle with 2 Cartridges.
The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.