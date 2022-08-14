Metro

EFCC arrests ‘internet fraudsters’ in Ilorin

August 14, 2022
Adegboyega Olowoporuko
Suleiman was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal Office.

In Ilorin, seven people are in custody after being suspected of committing internet-based fraud by agents from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Wilson Uwujaren, the spokesman, said they were arrested in a hotel near a busy shopping center in the state capital of Kwara.

Among the suspects are two clergymen and a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The EFCC said the clerics were hired and lodged in the hotel to offer spiritual help to some of the alleged fraudsters.

The suspects have volunteered useful information and would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

The chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa was quoted as saying, “Yahoo-Yahoo’ is not a sustainable way of life…unemployment should not be an excuse to resort to crimes.”

