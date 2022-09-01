EFCC arrests nine ‘internet fraudsters’ in Abuja

Operatives of the Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested nine (9) suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation.

The suspects are Bassey Sunday Junior, Samson Zachariah, Ogonyi Jeremiah, Sunday Martins, Austin Yayison, Wilson Chinaza, Emmanuel Adeyi, Samuel Mark and Emmanuel Bassey.

They were arrested on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Voque Hotel in the Mararaba Area of Abuja for alleged involvement in cybercrimes.

Thirteen (13) phones, three laptops and a Harman/Kardon music box were recovered from them.

Authorities of the EFCC say they will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Meanwhile, the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC in collaboration with the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development have arrested thirteen (13) suspected illegal miners operating in Kakafu village in Pategi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The suspects are, Buba Mohammed, Yusuf Umar, Surajo Shehu, Abubakar Abdullahi, Salisu Mohammed, Quadri Sulaiman and Nwafor Chinonso.

Others are: Abdullahi Isa, Mustapha Mohammed, Buhari Hassan, Basiru Jafaru, Murtala Jafaru and Jafaru Abdullahi.

They were arrested on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 in a joint operation, following credible intelligence received by the EFCC on some suspected illegal miners operating in the area.

Five (5) trucks fully loaded with different brands of solid minerals were recovered from the suspects.

Preliminary investigations showed that the suspects were not paying royalties to the Federal Government as required by law.

The EFCC says they will be charged to court after investigations have been concluded.