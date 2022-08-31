Metro

EFCC nabs nine suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja￼￼

August 31, 2022
Chidinma Uchechukwu
Suleiman was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal Office.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested nine suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.

A statement on Wednesday by Head of Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said they were nabbed in a sting operation.

The suspects are Bassey Sunday Junior, Samson Zachariah, Ogonyi Jeremiah, and Sunday Martins.

Others include Austin Yayison, Wilson Chinaza, Emmanuel Adeyi, Samuel Mark, and Emmanuel Bassey.

They were arrested on Tuesday, August 30 at Voque Hotel in the Mararaba Area of Abuja for alleged involvement in cybercrimes.

Thirteen phones, three laptops, and a Harman/Kardon music box were reportedly recovered from them.

