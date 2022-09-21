Why EFCC officials visited Justice Mbaba’s Kano residence – spokesperson

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has debunked reports that the residence of the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Kano Division, Justice Ita Mbaba, was invaded by its officials.

The anti-graft agency, in a statement on Wednesday by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said contrary to reports, EFCC officials only visited Mbaba’s residence located on Sheik Yusuf Adam Game street, off Race Cross Road, Nassarawa Government Reservation Area, Kano, for property verification.

He added that despite the agency officials’ visit to Mbaba’s residence, the Appeal court justice was not under investigation.

The statement read “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to some reports in Social Media, alleging that its operatives, in the Kano Zonal Command, “invaded” the residence of the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Kano Division, Honourable Justice Ita Mbaba, located on Sheik Yusuf Adam Game street, off Race Cross Road, Nassarawa Government Reservation Area, Kano.

“While it is true that operatives of the Commission visited the property housing Hon. Justice Mbaba, on a Property Verification Exercise, owing to a subsisting matter involving the owner of the property, there is no truth, linkage or nexus with any investigation of the Honourable Justice of the Court of Appeal. Available facts showed that Hon. Justice Mbaba is not the owner of the property and could, therefore, not be the subject of any investigation by the Commission.

“We wish to restate that Hon. Justice Ita Mbaba is not under any investigation by the EFCC. The Commission holds the Judiciary in optimum respect and will do nothing to embarrass any officer of the court.”