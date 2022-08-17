EFCC secures 2,210 convictions in 8 months

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has secured no fewer than 2210 convictions between January and first week of August this year.

The Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa announced the figure while declaring open a workshop for EFCC correspondents in Abuja.

Bawa said the figure represents the highest in terms of conviction ever recorded by the commission.

The Chairman pleaded with journalists to join force with the commission to tackle graft which does not recognise tribe, religion and political leaning.

He announced that through the intervention of the antigraft agency, the value of the Naira has been brought down from N710 to the Dollar to a reasonable level.

“We have to work together to save Nigeria from corrupt elements who have no interest of the country at heart,” Bawa said.