Ekiti: Court remands prophet for ‘defiling’ minor

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court, sitting in Ado Ekiti, has granted an order to remand a 45-year-old Prophet Adeleye Akingbaso in the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti, for allegedly defiling a thirteen-year-old girl.

According to the charge, Prophet Adeleye Akingbaso was reasonably suspected to have committed an offence of rape on a thirteen-year-old girl, at Ajowa Area of Ado Ekiti on 25th July, 2022.

In her statement to the Police, the victim said, “the Prophet is my mother’s man-friend, he used to sleep in our house, on that day, my mummy left for night duty but the Prophet slept in our house. At midnight, he woke me and said I had bed wet, I said no, he gave me shea butter and salt to rub my private part, I did as he directed, when I woke on the second day, I saw him beside me and discovered that I have been raped, he warned me not to tell anybody because I will run mad.

“He came back on the third day, he said, he wanted to renew what he gave me earlier by having sex with me, I ran out of the house and inform our neighbours, they called my mother and narrated what happened to her, he was arrested and handed over to the Police”, she concluded.

Requesting the remand order, the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Bamigbade Olumide said, granting the order will allow Police complete their investigation and forward the duplicate case file to office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

In his ruling, Magistrate Olu Bamidele said, the defendant is ordered to be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti pending issuance of legal advice by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The case has been adjourned till 29th September 2022 for mention.