Ekiti: Flood sacks communities, renders scores homeless

Some parts of Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital were on Monday morning submerged by flood following a torrential downpour that lasted for over six hours.

The heavy rain, which began around 10 pm on Sunday and subsided around 3: 22am on Monday, was said to have sacked many residents from their houses with property worth millions lost.

The affected areas include Ilupeju, Ita Eku, Ureje, Oshodi, and Temidire Eminrin, a suburb of Ado Ekiti metropolis located along the Federal Polytechnic Road.

It was gathered that the incident became worse for residents of Temidire Emirin community as water from the Ureje River overflown the bank, preventing civil servants and artisans from going to schools and places of work on Monday.

The overflown bridge only subsided around 12: 30pm to give way for residents to have access to the Ado-ABUAD-Ijan -Ekiti highway that leads to Ado Ekiti metropolis.

A resident of Temidire Emirin Community and victim of the flood, Mr. Jude Ajulo, said they were inside sleeping when the water suddenly surged into their residence around 2am and submerged their property.

Ajulo revealed that the occupants of the three-bedroom bungalow had to run out when the water level was rising and threatening their lives.

He said: “This has been the occurrence every year. It happened in the same way few years ago before the administration of Ayodele Fayose dredged Ureje River.

“The only way the government can help us is to dredge the river to be able to contain the running water coming down from Odo-Ado, Oshodi, Ilupeju Avenue to our community.

“It is sad that our property and lives were being threatened every time we experience heavy downpour and this shouldn’t be allowed to continue”.

Another resident of Oshodi community, along Afao road, Taiwo Osaleye, appealed to the government to dredge the Elemi river that crosses the section to resolve the flood crisis.

“We have noticed that we always experience flooding anytime the Elemi River overflew its bank due to rising water level. The only thing that can bring a permanent solution is for the government to help us expand the river bank so that the safety of our lives and property can be guaranteed”.

The General Manager, Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency, Olajide Borode, said the agency had started visiting the areas affected to get first-hand information on the extent of damage caused by flooding.

The SEMA boss said: “You all know that the government of Ekiti State is serious about disaster management policy. Safety of lives and property is a priority of the current government and we won’t joke with it.

“Our officials are presently visiting the areas affected so that we can get the correct information that can guide the government’s action in resolving the incident”.