Enugu: Police arraign three women for ‘killing’ nursing mother, ‘selling her twins’

The Enugu state police command has arraigned three women for allegedly killing a nursing mother and selling her newborn twins.

In a statement on Friday, Daniel Ndukwe, police spokesperson in the state, said the arraignment of the suspects followed the conclusion of an investigation.

According to Ndukwe, the suspects were arrested on July 26 after the police received a report alleging that they conspired and sold the newborn twins belonging to one Chinenye Odoh, 31-year-old, whom they later killed.

The suspects are Cynthia Ukorie, 25; Pauline Onyia, 56; and Ijeoma Aroh, 39 — residents of the state.

Ukorie, the first suspect, had accommodated Odoh (deceased) in her home while pregnant.

According to the report, the deceased and the suspects agreed that the unborn children would be sold after delivery.

It added that she eventually gave birth to the babies, Aroh, the second suspect, arranged for their sale by getting in touch with Onyia, a nurse, and the third suspect, who brought a couple who purchased the infants.

Although Aroh was alleged to have sold the babies for N3 million, she told the deceased that she sold the babies for N2,350,000.

Police said investigations revealed further that Aroh provided Odoh, the mother of the babies, N1.8 million as her portion of the money and gave N50,000 each to Ukorie and Onyia, two other suspects.

Odoh later rejected the amount after she realised the price for which the infants were sold.

She consequently demanded her balance, prompting the suspects to conspire against her.

The police spokesperson said Ukorie, apparently unhappy with the demand for balance, gave Odoh poisoned corn, which she ate before dying.

The suspects, standing trial for conspiracy, child trafficking and murder, are currently remanded at the Enugu correctional custodial centre, pending a further hearing of the case.

The suit has been adjourned till October 5 for continuation.